Selway Asset Management Sells 38,200 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.