Selway Asset Management Sells 585 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

BMY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.