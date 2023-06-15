Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Senstar Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Senstar Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Senstar Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,032,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It offers perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts, installs comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts and integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance, and provides business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks.

