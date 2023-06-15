Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward Purchases 15,000 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth (Liz) Ward bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$11,100.00 ($7,500.00).

Elizabeth (Liz) Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Elizabeth (Liz) Ward acquired 15,151 shares of Service Stream stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$9,999.66 ($6,756.53).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through: Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

