SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 250,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 879,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

SFL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SFL by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SFL by 14,365.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SFL by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

