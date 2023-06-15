Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to $71.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,218.38.

Shell stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

