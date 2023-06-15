Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stake Decreased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,822,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 159,888 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 864,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,083. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

