Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF) Stock Price Up 111.5%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 111.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.80 and last traded at C$100.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.61.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

