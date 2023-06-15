Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF) Stock Price Up 111.5%

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTC:SHPPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 111.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.80 and last traded at C$100.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.65.
Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.61.
Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
Recommended Stories
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.