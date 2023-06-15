Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 479.50 ($6.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.93 and a beta of 0.50. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.72.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

