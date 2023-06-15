Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Cohort Stock Performance
Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 479.50 ($6.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.93 and a beta of 0.50. Cohort has a 52 week low of GBX 384 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 470.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 481.72.
About Cohort
