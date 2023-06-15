Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Decreases By 56.6%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.00% of Aclarion at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Aclarion has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

