Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Grows By 28.2%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ARREF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.