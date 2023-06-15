Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Rises By 33.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,321.0 days.
Andritz Stock Performance
Shares of Andritz stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. Andritz has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $70.63.
Andritz Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andritz (ADRZF)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.