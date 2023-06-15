Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Rises By 33.2%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,321.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. Andritz has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

