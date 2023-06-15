Short Interest in Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Drops By 24.6%

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ANGGF remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

About Angang Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

