Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Rises By 36.0%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 422,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 1,165.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 554.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,074 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. 62,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. BioVie has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $14.38.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

