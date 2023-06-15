Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declines By 54.1%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 528,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,846. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

