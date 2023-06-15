Short Interest in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declines By 53.4%

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 86.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 86,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,554. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

