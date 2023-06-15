Short Interest in Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Increases By 36.4%

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Blue Dolphin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 554.76% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Co is an independent downstream energy company, which engages in refining and marketing petroleum products in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It operates through the Refinery Operations, Tolling and Terminaling Operations segments. The Refinery Operations segment refines and markets petroleum products.

