Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Increases By 81.3%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNPQY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. 166,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,457. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

About BNP Paribas

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.7982 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.66. This represents a yield of 5.67%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

