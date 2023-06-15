Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Grows By 43.3%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:BHLL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 175,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.