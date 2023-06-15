Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Decreases By 27.4%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 46.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BuzzFeed will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

