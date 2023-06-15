Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Increases By 57.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,263,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 804,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 140,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Rating)

Read More

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.