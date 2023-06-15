Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Drops By 28.0%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

ENDTF stock opened at C$9.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.43.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 9.29%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

