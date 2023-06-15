Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Grows By 31.1%

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 539,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $302.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.