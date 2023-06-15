Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Declines By 21.3%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CENTA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.34. 298,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,074. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.