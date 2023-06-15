Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Drops By 50.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKEW remained flat at $68.55 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after buying an additional 172,931 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,075,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,152,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,237,000 after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

