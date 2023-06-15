Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Increases By 39.5%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities cut shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ:CTIC remained flat at $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,512,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,497. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

