Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Decreases By 37.6%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.3 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CEVMF traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

