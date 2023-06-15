Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rises By 113.1%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the May 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.07.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

