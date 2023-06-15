Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Grows By 31.8%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FOX Stock Up 1.2 %

FOX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,308. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

