Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Expands By 36.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

FECCF stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Frontera Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. It operates interests in exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. The company was founded on April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

