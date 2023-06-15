Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Increases By 123.5%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

FTAIP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.