Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Rises By 63.4%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance

Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,487. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

