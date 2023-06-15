Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Rises By 63.4%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,932,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance
Global Digital Solutions stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,487. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Global Digital Solutions
Featured Articles
