Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Increases By 33.7%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the May 15th total of 791,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMBXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Grupo México Stock Performance

GMBXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,599. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

Featured Articles

