Short Interest in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Grows By 128.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, an increase of 128.7% from the May 15th total of 280,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 956,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 174,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 163.08.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

