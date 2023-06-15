Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Decreases By 55.5%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ioneer Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONR opened at $9.45 on Thursday. ioneer has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

