Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declines By 53.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the May 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 3,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $22.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

