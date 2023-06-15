Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declines By 18.7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,200 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 734,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVGS. StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 572,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 265,697 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 431.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 194,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navigator by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 119,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 169,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

