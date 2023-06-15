Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Decreases By 60.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
