Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Decreases By 60.0%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 2. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

