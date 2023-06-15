Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Drops By 18.1%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 423,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 310,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 301,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 254,193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.4 %

Pampa Energía stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 197,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,957. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.41. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

