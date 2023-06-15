Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 59.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Santos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.