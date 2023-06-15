Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Expands By 59.8%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the May 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Santos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 102,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.65.
About Santos
