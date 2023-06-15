Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Expands By 172.6%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SaverOne 2014 Price Performance
NASDAQ:SVRE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 56,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,960. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
