Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Drops By 61.7%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

So-Young International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,112. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

