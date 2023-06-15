Short Interest in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Grows By 46.6%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $78,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 196.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.