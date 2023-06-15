Short Interest in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Grows By 46.6%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $78,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 196.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp



Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

