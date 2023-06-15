Short Interest in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Increases By 46.6%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 97,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,364. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,573 shares of company stock worth $78,268. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.