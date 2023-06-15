Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Drops By 47.7%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 476,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. State Street Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the period.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

About T2 Biosystems

TTOO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 38,046,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,145,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.