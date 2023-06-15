Short Interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Decreases By 21.0%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 924,421 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $4,912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 192.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 208,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

TRHC stock remained flat at $7.43 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 42.17% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare



Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

