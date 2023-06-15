Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Declines By 23.1%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takung Art

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKAT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takung Art by 55.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Takung Art in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Stock Performance

Shares of Takung Art stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 100,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,731. Takung Art has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in ownership over valuable artwork in the form of non-fungible token or NFT. It provides NFT consulting with respect to the strategic utilization of blockchain technology and NFT launch.

