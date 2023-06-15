Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Declines By 42.9%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Talon 1 Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

TOAC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,680. Talon 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Talon 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 847,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Talon 1 Acquisition by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 781,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 672,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 152,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 535,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.