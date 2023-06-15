Short Interest in Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Increases By 42.9%

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Teijin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TINLY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32. Teijin has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

