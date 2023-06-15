Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Decreases By 77.4%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 999,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Crypto has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Crypto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Crypto Co engages in the provision of consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm focuses on the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

